Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.61.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.11 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

