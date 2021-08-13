Research Analysts Set Expectations for Signify Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

SGFY stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $105,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,168,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

