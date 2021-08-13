Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 39,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,598. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.43.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

