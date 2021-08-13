Reviewing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.17 -$175.81 million $0.82 11.34

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04% Advantage Solutions N/A -2.89% -1.18%

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.