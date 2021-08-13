Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $34.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

RVMD stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after buying an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

