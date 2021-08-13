RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High at $741.00

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $741.00 and last traded at $733.00, with a volume of 8173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $719.70.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $677.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

