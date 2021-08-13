Robert P. Latta Sells 2,350 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WAL opened at $101.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

