Robert W. Baird Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $250.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

STE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.12. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

