Robert W. Baird Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $26.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

