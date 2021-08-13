Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 8303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

