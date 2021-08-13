Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.76. The company had a trading volume of 268,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,670. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.80. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

