Roth Capital Trims Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Target Price to $27.00

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,502. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

