Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 445 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 432.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

