Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

