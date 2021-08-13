Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to Sector Perform

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 598,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.81. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

