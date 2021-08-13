Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to Sector Perform

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 598,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.81. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

