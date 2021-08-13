Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 2,118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

