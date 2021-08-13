Royal Bank of Canada Increases OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $38.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.