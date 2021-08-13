Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

DIS opened at $179.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

