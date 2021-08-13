Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$40.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$526.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1,870.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.