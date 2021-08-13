Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

HIIIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

