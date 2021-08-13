Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPSU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $411,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $972,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $553,000.

OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

