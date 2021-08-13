Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 591.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $846,325 in the last ninety days. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE AC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.