RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $46,033.04 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $91.95 million and approximately $74,167.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $46,033.04 or 0.99548879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

