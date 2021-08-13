Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Buy by CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. CL King currently has $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,707. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $704.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

