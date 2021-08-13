RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,733,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

