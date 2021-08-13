RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

