RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.87). RWS shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), with a volume of 546,576 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 575.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 45.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

