Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

