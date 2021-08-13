Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,255,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.