Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $36,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $13,181,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $11,298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $10,555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $9,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. two has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

