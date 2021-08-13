Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $510.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.