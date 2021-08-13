Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.