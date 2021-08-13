Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,095 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $391.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

