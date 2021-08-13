Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,105 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

