Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,260,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.