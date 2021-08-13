Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,260,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HLT opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
