Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Poema Global were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

OTCMKTS PPGHU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

