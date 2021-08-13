Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.44. 1,940,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

