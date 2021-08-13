Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 842 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

