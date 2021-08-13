Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 80.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.