Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

