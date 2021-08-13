Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 13,103,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.