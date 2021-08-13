Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $65.05. 44,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,419. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84.

