Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

