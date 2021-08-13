Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

Salzgitter stock opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

