Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$3.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.