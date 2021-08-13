Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 153,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,890. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

