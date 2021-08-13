Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

