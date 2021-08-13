Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.29. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$21.60.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

