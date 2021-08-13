Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €152.26 ($179.13). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.26 ($179.13), with a volume of 919,705 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €136.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

