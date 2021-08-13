Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.